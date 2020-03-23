Business suffers during failing prom season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local businesses in Jonesboro are feeling the impact of the coronavirus as people remain at home and not in stores, with one business’s main source of income revolving around prom season.
Men N’ Black Tuxedos rents and sells tuxedos. Owner Seth Southard says his main source of income for the entire year revolves around prom.
He says new policies in limiting crowd sizes are forcing schools in the area to cancel or postpone their proms.
Southard says this impacts more businesses than you think.
“All these people that depend on this time of year, having that income and it just being drastically gone,” he says. “It just, it hurts. It hurts our economy and it hurts the people.”
He says they will make the best of the situation. He encourages schools to postpone their events instead of cancelling, to help everyone out in this time of need.
