Anna Fire Department delights residents with birthday ride-by’s

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Anna and its Fire Department are putting smiles on residents’ faces.
Volunteer Firefighter Scott Bennett came up with the idea to do ride-by’s for birthdays in the community.
“Really we’re just trying to do what we can for our community,” Bennett said.
In a time where people are ordered to stay inside by Governor JB Pritzker, they are looking for ways to light up the faces and streets of Anna.
“We get close to the house and turn the lights on," Bennett explained. 'We wave to the kids outside or the people inside the home. We’re not making contact with them per the isolation guidelines, so it’s just the lights on, a horn blast, just letting the kids and the community know that were still here for them.”
This is a way to stay involved with the community even when you cannot meet face to face.
“I just think doing something like this for our community shows that we are thinking of them and we are out there and will take care of them," said Fire Commissioner Bryan Miller.
This trend started on Monday, March 23 and will continue until the quarantine is lifted. The fire department said they have completed about five trips so far.
If you would like to have the department come for your birthday, reach out on their Facebook page.
