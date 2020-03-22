Woman test positive for COVID-19 in Perry Co. Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, March 21, the Perry County Health Department was notified of the first positive case of COVID19 in Perry County, Mo.
The patient is a woman in her 50s.
She is currently at her home in isolation, she has been in isolation since her first symptoms showed.
Public health officials have begun to investigate this case. They have been speaking with people who the patient may have come into contact with before her confirmed diagnosis.
It is not know if it was travel related at this time.
The patient will continue to be monitored by the health department while in isolation.
The Perry County Health Department expects more cases to be confirmed locally as the number of citizens tested increases.
