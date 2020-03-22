One woman test positive for COVID-19 in St. Francois Co.

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Francois County.
She is currently at home in isolation.
She has been quarantined since she was tested, on March 20th.
Public health officials are investigating the case.
They will be contacting persons who may have been in close contact with the woman.
The woman is a healthcare professional who had an exposure to a confirmed case from another jurisdiction.
The patient will remain in isolation until further notice.
Another update with be given tomorrow at 11am.
