Lawmakers call for use of CHC funds in COVID-19 response efforts

WASHINGTON (KFVS) -Over 170 lawmakers are calling on House and Senate leadership to increase long-term funding for community health centers (CHCs) in the third coronavirus response package.
This is to address the economic and public-health emergency needs caused by the pandemic.
The Community Health Center and Primary Care Workforce Expansion Act provides CHCs with 10 percent annual funding increases over five years—nearly $7 billion more than flat-funding proposals being considered—thereby expanding care to 10 million more Americans by comparison.
“Community Health Centers are at the frontlines of this crisis,” the members wrote, “providing medical care and testing for over 29 million low-income people. It is of utmost importance that CHCs receive the long-term and robust resources necessary to meet the needs of our nation’s most vulnerable communities, especially as they work to test and care for patients during this unprecedented public health crisis.”
In addition to calling for 10-percent annual increases to community health centers, the members stressed the need to assist medical professionals in tackling the pandemic.
They are calling for increased funding for the National Health Service Corps and the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education (THCGME) Program, which provide scholarships and loan repayment to 10,000 clinicians and trains residents in community-based ambulatory patient care centers.
