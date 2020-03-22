Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Stay-at-home order to start next week in St. Louis, KC
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials in Missouri's two largest cities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to residents starting next week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the rule Saturday, which to begin Monday. Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page said the measure will allow people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors appointments, restaurants for carryout, to work for most businesses and to exercise outside. By Saturday afternoon, officials in Kansas City and surrounding areas had announced a similar rule to start Tuesday. Three Missourians have so far died from the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI PARKS
Missouri state parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open amid the coronavirus outbreak. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department will try to limit visitors' interaction with rangers and other park staffers. State park workers will be on-site to answer questions and sign in campers. Signs will direct guests to restrooms and other services. The changes went into effect Friday in a move to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Campgrounds, all day-use areas, boat ramps and trails remain open.
MISSOURI SHOOTING-OFFICER FUNERAL
Funeral held for Missouri officer killed in shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A private funeral has been held for a Springfield police officer who was killed in a shooting that killed four others and the gunman. The funeral for 32-year-old Officer Christoper Walsh was held Saturday in Springfield and was followed by a public procession through the city to his private burial at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. The shooting happened the night of March 15 at a Kum & Go convenience store in the southwestern Missouri town. Police say the gunman, 31-year-old Joaquin Roman, fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through Springfield before eventually crashing into the store, walking inside and opening fire. Walsh, 32, was shot and killed as he tried to rescue a victim.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCH-FINANCES
As offerings dwindle, some churches fear for their future
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, many in-person worship services are being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, some churches are bracing for a painful drop in weekly contributions and possible cutbacks in their programs and staff. At Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, the pastor says last Sunday's offering was only one-third of normal. A bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America says some of the 190 churches in his New York-area synod are unlikely to survive because of a double financial hit. Their offerings are dwindling, and they are losing income from tenants such as pre-schools which can no longer afford to rent church venues.
SUNSHINE WEEK-VIRUS OUTBREAK
Virus concerns lead to `public' meetings without the public
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — As concerns about the coronavirus grow, more governments are holding public meetings without the public being present. Governors and state lawmakers have suspended or altered open-meeting requirements to allow elected officials to participate remotely and relegated the public to watching or listening online. The sudden shift toward secluded government has occurred during the annual observation of Sunshine Week, a seven-day period intended to highlight open-government policies. Some public advocates say they understand the urgency to guard against the spread of the virus but also worry about limiting the public's interaction with their elected officials.
DEPUTY-FATAL SHOOTING
Northwest Missouri sheriff's deputy fatally shoots driver
LIVINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Missouri sheriff's deputy fatally shot a driver after a traffic stop. The Livingston County Sheriff office said a deputies stopped a car in Wheeling on Wednesday evening. When officers “experienced problems" with the driver, a deputy shot him. The man died later at a hospital. A deputy was treated and released at the hospital. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. No other details were released. The St. Joseph News-Press reports Sheriff Steve Cox has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the shooting.
ST. LOUIS-SHOOTINGS
Five shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police says five people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents. The shooting occurred over 90 minutes late Thursday and early Friday. Detectives say two people were shot in south St. Louis and three others were shot in north St. Louis. No arrests have been made in either case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a man was killed and a woman was injured in the double shooting. They were found outside a QuikTrip but police believe they had been shot elsewhere and drove to the convenience store for help. Police did not release further details about the shooting in north St. Louis.
WALMART-CHILD BIRTH
Customers cheer after woman gives birth at Missouri Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Customers cheered at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store's toilet paper aisle. Store manager Jessica Hinkle says the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. KYTV reports Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby. Customers cheered as they were taken away to an ambulance. The birth took place as shoppers nationwide are converging on stores to stockpile toilet paper and other basics amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hinkle says she's told both mom and baby are doing well.