Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear: Third coronavirus death confirmed in Kentucky
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that a third person has died from the new coronavirus in Kentucky as the total number of confirmed cases in the state increased to nearly 90. Beshear said Saturday the 67-year-old Anderson County man who died had several other health problems. The Democratic governor also urged residents to continue social distancing in order to prevent COVID-19 cases as much as possible. He said members of the public should pursue assistance if they need as the virus continues to spread across the state, urging that there “is no stigma” to doing so.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COAL
Amid pandemic, US coal industry seeks lower taxes, royalties
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The lobbying arm of the U.S. coal industry is asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty relief, tax cuts and other breaks to help companies ride out the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. National Mining Association President Rich Nolan made the request in a letter sent this week to the White House and the leaders of the House and Senate. Even before the current economic upheaval, the coal mining industry was in sharp decline as utilities across the nation switch to cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable energy sources.
PHOTO ID-VOTING
Voter photo ID bill wins final passage during flurry of work
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill to require people to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. The measure cleared the Republican-led legislature Thursday night. It was part of a flurry of last-minute work before lawmakers started a weeklong break due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The final version was the product of work by a House-Senate conference committee. The bill was one of the highest-profile issues in the legislative session. Beshear expressed concerns about the proposal on Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY GOVERNOR
Kentucky governor draws praise as he battles coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — He's at war with the new coronavirus, and Kentucky's new Democratic governor is drawing unusually strong bipartisan praise. Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a buck-stops-here approach to the global pandemic, which wasn't even a blip on the political radar of the Bluegrass State when he took office in December. Now he is the state's de facto coronavirus czar. Each day, Beshear goes before the cameras for daily virus updates, ordering disruptions to everyday life and persuading Kentucky residents to go along with his fight against the spread of the virus. Republican strategists and Democrats alike are praising Beshear for his unflappable handling of the threat.
ROMANCE SCAM-FRAUD
2 men plead guilty to laundering $750K from a dating scam
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two men pleaded guilty in an online dating scheme where a Kentucky woman was scammed out of more than $750,000. Kahad Wuupini, of Seattle, Washington, and Thomas Inkoom, of Newark, New Jersey, each pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court records said the two men led the woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant named James Nehmer and convinced her to send them money. Records said she sent them $757,000 in about four months. Records say the men sent the money to people and businesses in the U.S. and Ghana. The pair will be sentenced in July.
AP-US-VOTING-RIGHTS-SELMA-ONLINE
Selma Online offers free civil rights lessons amid virus
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new online project seeks to bring the lessons of the U.S. civil rights movement to students. The Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University unveiled Selma Online this month. It's a free, online teaching platform that aims to transform how the civil rights movement is taught in middle and high schools. It uses footage from the 2014 movie “Selma” about the beating of peaceful demonstrators in Alabama and attempts to show students how events in 1965 shaped voting rights. Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. says the project will engage students who are at home because of the coronavirus.