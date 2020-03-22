Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas sees second death from COVID-19 as cases rise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A second COVID-19 death in Kansas has been confirmed, this one in the Kansas City suburb of Johnson County. State health officials revealed the death Saturday in a news release meant to update the number of new coronavirus cases in the state and did not give any details about the person who died. The state's first death from the virus, a Kansas City-area nursing home resident in Wyandotte County, was reported March 12. The state saw its number of confirmed cases in the state rise from more than 40 on Friday to 55 on Saturday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-GOVERNOR'S POWER
Pandemic spurs Kansas lawmakers to rethink governor's power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are likely to re-examine the power the governor has in emergencies once the immediate health threat from the coronavirus pandemic passes. Some Republicans say they didn't quite understand how much power the governor has in emergencies until Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly closed K-12 schools for the rest of the spring and ordered a halt to new evictions and mortgage foreclosures. Conservative lawmakers fear how far Kelly might go to contain the spread of the virus and legislators are likely to consider a rewrite of state law once the immediate health crisis passes. Democrats say Kelly is acting to preserve people's health.
BODY FOUND
Body found in Kansas watershed that of missing man
Police say a body found in an Atchison watershed dam in northeastern Kansas is that of a missing Atchison man. MSC Radio News reported that the body was found Friday afternoon. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson identified the body as that of 47-year-old Joseph Leger Jr., who was reported missing Feb. 19. Investigators say he had not been seen since Feb. 5. Officers were called to the dam just after 2 p.m. Friday after someone spotted the body in the water. Wilson says the cause of death isn’t yet known. An autopsy will be conducted in Kansas City.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas agency low on COVID-19 test kits; state offers loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas health department's top administrator says it is “precariously low” on coronavirus testing kits. Dr. Lee Norman said Friday that the health department could be forced to rely on private labs and see delays in getting results. Norman said that testing wouldn't stop altogether if the agency ran out because it would hold back a few of its tests for infected people who've been hospitalized. Norman said private labs typically take longer to report results than the state's one day. His comments came the same day Kansas launched a new loan program to help businesses hit by the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
GOP Kansas lawmakers curb Democrat Kelly's emergency powers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have extended a state of emergency prompted by the coronavirus crisis after making sure it gave the GOP-controlled Legislature oversight over the actions of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The Senate voted 39-0 and the House voted 115-0 Thursday to approve a resolution to extend the state of emergency until May 1 and to allow legislative leaders to extend it further every 30 days. Kelly declared a state of emergency last week, and without the resolution, it would have expired March 27. The Kansas health department says at least 34 people have tested positive for the virus in Kansas.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCH-FINANCES
As offerings dwindle, some churches fear for their future
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, many in-person worship services are being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, some churches are bracing for a painful drop in weekly contributions and possible cutbacks in their programs and staff. At Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, the pastor says last Sunday's offering was only one-third of normal. A bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America says some of the 190 churches in his New York-area synod are unlikely to survive because of a double financial hit. Their offerings are dwindling, and they are losing income from tenants such as pre-schools which can no longer afford to rent church venues.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers pass transportation plan seen as stimulus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have approved a new, 10-year transportation program. Many lawmakers see the transportation bill approved Thursday as a much-needed, $10 billion stimulus to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican-controlled Legislature made promising funding for highway, road and bridge improvements a priority as it tackled measures for addressing the new coronavirus and pushed to finish a $19.9 billion annual budget to keep state government operating after June. Lawmakers planned to finish what they considered their most pressing work before taking an early and unusually long spring break. The transportation plan had broad bipartisan support in both chambers.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT
States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some states are continuing to report large spikes in unemployment benefit claims after a week of widespread businesses closures due to coronavirus precautions. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday had reported a 25% increase in new unemployment claims during the week that ended last Saturday. The agency discouraged states from releasing their own more up-to-date figures. But some states have continued to do so. For example, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania all are reporting tens of thousands of new claims for jobless benefits this week.