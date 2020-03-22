Mo. Airforce base reports first case of COVID-19

“This first confirmed case is a stark reminder that we must take this seriously,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “Let me be clear to Team Whiteman -- if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, call our public health hotline at 660-687-1545. Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our Airmen and their families is paramount—and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation, and our local communities.”