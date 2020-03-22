Ill. church holds drive-in service

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Spark Ministries had a drive-in church service today in McClure, IL.
Scores of people came out to the service and parked in the parking lot in front of the church.
People stayed in their cars while others were out in the open to hear their pastor speak in front of the entrance of the church.
“I think it’s amazing that even with everything that’s still going on that we can still gather within the realm of being safe and still do what we do,” Harley Criddle said.
Spark Ministries Lead Pastor Aaron Boyd said they wanted to try this method of church to still bring people as close together as they can.
“We’re living in unique times and we have to use the materials provided to us where we still honor our government and that we can still express our faith and still find a way to come together without coming together in a typical form,” Pastor Boyd said. “This is a very safe way to do it and that’s what we chose here to do today.”
They also honked their horns instead of saying the word “amen”.
