Heartland teachers make parade to visit students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Teachers with Jefferson Elementary school in Cape Girardeau formed their own parade to visit their students at their home today.
Roughly 20 teachers and staff stayed in their vehicles and waived to the children and held out encouraging signs while they followed a route through their district.
Children we saw were all smiles as they got to see some of their teachers during a time where they are staying home and out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was really awesome to see our teachers again," Jefferson Elementary 4th grade student Gemma Dombrowski said. "It's really just fun to see your teachers when you miss them a lot."
Teachers we spoke with also said they missed their students as well.
"I love the kids and just to be able to see them during this time to give them a little bit of hope, like 'When am I going to see my teacher again'," Jefferson Elementary Special Education Teacher Assistant Jecala Amos said. "So I was able to see some of the students that I see everyday and they give me hugs and just to be able to say hi to them is just amazing."
Jefferson Elementary Principal Leigh Ragsdale also wanted to thank the motorist for being courteous at intersections and allow them to travel as a one-unit parade without a police escort.
Other teachers and staff throughout the rest of the school district have been regularly checking in with families through social media.
