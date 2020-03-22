First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A chilly and dreary Sunday in store as a weak weather system moves through from west to east. With overrunning clouds and patchy rain, it will remain very cool again today, with afternoon highs ranging from the low 40s near Farmington, MO to the low 50s in KY and TN. Rain looks to be mainly light and scattered, but enough to keep things chilly and damp. The initial band of rain this morning could be mixed with some wet snow or sleet pellets as it moves across parts of SE MO and S IL…but eventually it will be warm enough for ‘just rain’. More patchy light rain is likely overnight as well, especially in our southern counties.