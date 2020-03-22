First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

As is typical for March, the week ahead looks active and a bit of a challenge to forecast. Our next day of concern is Tuesday, as a stronger system moves across the Midwest. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to our area. If we can get enough warm and humid air, these storms could become severe. The greatest risk area currently looks to be along and south of the Ohio River….from the Bootheel east into Ky and Tn. After a couple of dry and mild (and unusually nice!) days on Wednesday and Thursday, another round of active weather is possible from about Thursday night thru early Saturday. Models differ on timing, but it looks like we could have more strong storms and heavy downpours Friday into Friday night….so stay tuned.