First Alert: Dreary Sunday, rain expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A chilly and dreary Sunday in store as a weather system moves through from west to east.
With overrunning clouds and patchy rain, it will remain very cool again today, with afternoon highs ranging from the low 40s near Farmington, MO to the low 50s in KY and TN.
Rain looks to be mainly light and scattered, but enough to keep things chilly and damp.
The initial band of rain this morning could be mixed with some wet snow or sleet pellets as it moves across parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.
More patchy light rain is likely overnight as well, especially in our southern counties.
Monday is shaping up as a quiet day, with milder temps but probably still quite a bit of cloud cover.
The next active day will be Tuesday as a stronger weather system moves across the mid-Mississippi Valley.
This system could be strong enough to bring a severe thunderstorm threat.
The mid-week period is looking mild and mainly dry….until another chance of showers/storms on Friday into early Saturday
