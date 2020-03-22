90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

(KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports there are now 90 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Seventy-three people have tested positive.
As of 9 p.m. on March 21, three deaths have been linked to the virus.
There are now confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scott, Dunklin, and Perry Counties.
Governor Parson has directed the Missouri Department of Health director to order social distancing statewide.
St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to begin Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The St. Francois County Health Center is asking anyone who attended a March, 14 wedding at the Heritage Hall in Bonne Terre, Mo to self-quarantine after two out-of-state guests tested positive for COVID-19.
Parson is scheduled to give his daily press briefing this afternoon.
We will keep you updated on the COVID-19 status in Missouri as more information becomes available.
