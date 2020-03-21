Water Over Road Report for District 1 in Ky.

PUDACAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Water has been reported over the following roads in Kentucky’s first district:
Fulton County
Dorian-Hickman Ferry CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- Estimated until about April 2
KY 1354 is CLOSED between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing at Hickman- signs posted
KY 1129 North/Adams Road is CLOSED from the 4 to 11mm between KY 239 and KY 94- signs posed
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area- signs posted
KY 2569/Holland Lane is CLOSED between the Hickman-Fulton County Line and the Purchase Parkway Overpass due to a shoulder washout- signs posted
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is OPEN at the 1.3mm at the Clarks River Bridge
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection
