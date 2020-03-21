Runners encourage exercise during COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Runners in Cape Girardeau ran a long distance to help keep their mind and body at peak performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three runners originally had planned to run in the 11th Annual Howard Aslinger Endurance Event to help with the Howard Aslinger Memorial Scholarship Foundation that provides scholarships with individuals with disabilities.
"That got cancelled so we're out here running just to get some miles in and be out here anyway," Susan Tomlin said.
Tomlin said exercising is important and a great way to help pass the time and get healthy during a time in which the coronavirus is spreading across the nation.
"It affects every part of your life," Tomlin said. "If you're used to running and you can't, your mood just drops. You get depressed and crabby. So it's just really important to stay out and keep the connection with friends to running together and keeping positive."
Laura Pepon agrees with Tomlin about staying fit.
They met at Arena park where they started running. The place where the Howard Aslinger Endurance Event was supposed to take place at.
"We planned on doing this for a long time, all day," Pepon said. "So instead we just thought we would do our longest run that we've done all year today just as kind of a kudos to the run but also to keep our sanity during what's going on right now."
For the latest information on Coronavirus, visit our website at www.kfvs12.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.