73 positve cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

73 positve cases of COVID-19 in Missouri
As millions of American remain focused on their health and limiting contact with others during the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Postal Inspectors warn that scammers have identified the public’s concern as a target for scams and fraud. (Source: NBC12)
By Jessica Ladd | March 21, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 8:53 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Heath reports there are 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of 9 p.m. on March 20, 3 deaths have been reported in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis Counties.

There are now positive cases of COVID-19 in the Heartland.

One person has tested positive Dunklin County and there is another case in Scott County.

Governor Parson stated he would be releasing a plan for social distancing today.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.