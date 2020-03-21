73 positve cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Heath reports there are 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of 9 p.m. on March 20, 3 deaths have been reported in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis Counties.
There are now positive cases of COVID-19 in the Heartland.
One person has tested positive Dunklin County and there is another case in Scott County.
Governor Parson stated he would be releasing a plan for social distancing today.
