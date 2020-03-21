Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police says five people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents. The shooting occurred over 90 minutes late Thursday and early Friday. Detectives say two people were shot in south St. Louis and three others were shot in north St. Louis. No arrests have been made in either case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a man was killed and a woman was injured in the double shooting. They were found outside a QuikTrip but police believe they had been shot elsewhere and drove to the convenience store for help. Police did not release further details about the shooting in north St. Louis.