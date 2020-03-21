Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas agency low on COVID-19 test kits; state offers loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas health department's top administrator says it is “precariously low” on coronavirus testing kits. Dr. Lee Norman said Friday that the health department could be forced to rely on private labs and see delays in getting results. Norman said that testing wouldn't stop altogether if the agency ran out because it would hold back a few of its tests for infected people who've been hospitalized. Norman said private labs typically take longer to report results than the state's one day. His comments came the same day Kansas launched a new loan program to help businesses hit by the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
GOP Kansas lawmakers curb Democrat Kelly's emergency powers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have extended a state of emergency prompted by the coronavirus crisis after making sure it gave the GOP-controlled Legislature oversight over the actions of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The Senate voted 39-0 and the House voted 115-0 Thursday to approve a resolution to extend the state of emergency until May 1 and to allow legislative leaders to extend it further every 30 days. Kelly declared a state of emergency last week, and without the resolution, it would have expired March 27. The Kansas health department says at least 34 people have tested positive for the virus in Kansas.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers pass transportation plan seen as stimulus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have approved a new, 10-year transportation program. Many lawmakers see the transportation bill approved Thursday as a much-needed, $10 billion stimulus to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican-controlled Legislature made promising funding for highway, road and bridge improvements a priority as it tackled measures for addressing the new coronavirus and pushed to finish a $19.9 billion annual budget to keep state government operating after June. Lawmakers planned to finish what they considered their most pressing work before taking an early and unusually long spring break. The transportation plan had broad bipartisan support in both chambers.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT
States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some states are continuing to report large spikes in unemployment benefit claims after a week of widespread businesses closures due to coronavirus precautions. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday had reported a 25% increase in new unemployment claims during the week that ended last Saturday. The agency discouraged states from releasing their own more up-to-date figures. But some states have continued to do so. For example, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania all are reporting tens of thousands of new claims for jobless benefits this week.
CURBSIDE ALCOHOL-KANSAS
Kansas policy allows bars, restaurants to sell alcohol to go
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas bars, breweries and restaurants with liquor licenses will be temporarily allowed to sell bottled beer and wine to-go during the pandemic. The policy announced in a memo Wednesday by the director of Alcoholic Beverage Control says to-go liquor sales can take place as long as the beverages are opened before leaving the premises and are sealed in a proper to-go bag. The Kansas City Star reported the policy applies to restaurants with liquor licenses, bars, clubs, farm wineries, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries and liquor stores. Kansas rules are temporary and will continue “until further notice.”
JOHNSON COUNTY COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Johnson County Community College hires president
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County Community College has hired a new president. The college's board on Thursday hired Andrew Bowne, who is currently is senior vice president of Indiana's 18-campus community college system. Bowne will become president in July. The Kansas City Star reports the college's Board of Trustees met remotely and only two people were in the room when Bowne's hiring was announced because of concerns about the coronavirus. Like nearly all colleges in Kansas, Johnson County Community College will move to online-only classes when school resumes after spring break. County health officials announced last week a woman associated with the college tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
PERRY LAKE-HOMICIDE
Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing at Perry Lake
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Baldwin City woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2018 shooting death of her mother's boyfriend. Jefferson County Attorney Josh Ney announced Wednesday that Ashlyn Hemmerling was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree murder last year in the March 2018 shooting death of 22-year-old Taylor Dean Sawyer, of Lawrence, in a remote area of Perry Lake. Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jonathan Blevins, was sentenced last year to life in prison with no chance of a parole for 50 years. Authorities said previously Hemmerling helped plan the shooting, which likely involved a domestic dispute and drug use.
AGENCY REORGANIZATIONS
GOP kills Kansas governor's plans on services, energy office
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have killed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plans to merge two social services agencies and create an independent energy policy office. The GOP-controlled House on Wednesday passed two resolutions rejecting executive orders Kelly issued in January. Under the state constitution, the votes prevent the orders from taking effect. Democrats saw the votes as partisan, but Republicans said Kelly didn't provide enough details about her plans. One order would have combined the Department for Children and Families with the Department for Aging and Disability Services. The other would have moved the state's energy policy office out from under its utility regulatory commission.