Illinois residents shop prepare before stay at home order

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois residents took to grocery stores and businesses on Saturday before a 5 p.m. stay at home order announced by Governor JB Pritzker due to worries over COVID-19.
We found residents shopping at many shopping at grocery stores buying food, toiletries and any other items before the 5 p.m. deadline.
We caught up with one woman at the IGA store in Carterville who said she wanted to prepare due to the uncertainty of how things in the near future.
"I just don't want to run out of food," Carolyn Goodale said. "I don't know the future on what's going to happen at the grocery stores and I really just don't want to run out and I can only shop from check to check."
Another shopper we spoke with said she doesn't think staying indoors is too bad of an idea.
"I've been staying in since we've been home pretty much anyway, except to go to the grocery store," Linda Church said. "It's kind of nice to stay in for a little while but I'm sure it's going to get old."
The stay at home order in Illinois is in effect until April 7.
