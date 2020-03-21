Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton, the first deal made by the Super Bowl champions since the start of free agency earlier in the week. Kansas City entered the market desperate for help in the defensive backfield after losing Kendall Fuller, Morris Claiborne and Bashaud Breeland to free agency. Fuller and Breeland in particular were crucial to a defensive turnaround under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that helped deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title since 1970.
UNDATED (AP) — Dayton breakout star Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press men's college basketball All-America team. Toppin is joined on the first team by Iowa's Luka Garza, Marquette's Markus Howard, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Payton Pritchard of Oregon. Toppin is Dayton's first first-team AP All-American after averaging 20 points and seven rebounds per game.