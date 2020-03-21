Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Mayfield woman.
Chirsty G. Jones, 43, was last seen in late 2019.
Her family is concerned because they haven’t heard from her in several months.
Jones is white, 5′3 and weights 150 pounds.
She has blue eyes, blond hair and a visible tattoo on her upper chest of the Chinese symbol of love
Family members and deputies have been advised that Jones may have moved to Tennessee with a boyfriend.
She is believed to be living in the Memphis area.
Her family is concerned about her well-being and wants to make contact with her.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office.
