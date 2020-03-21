First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A brief break in the wet weather today as a surface high to the north sends dry air southward into the region. Clouds this morning should gradually clear up…..although how quickly we clear is, as usual, uncertain. After a relatively cold morning, it will end as a cool but less breezy afternoon with highs of about 46 to 52 or so. Tonight will start out mostly clear with quickly dropping temps…but clouds move in overnight which should stabilize lows in the 30s….mainly just above freezing. And another system will move across the region tomorrow with more rain. Rain should not be heavy, but it will be a chilly, overrunning system so quite a dreary Sunday.
The upcoming week does look quite a bit milder, finally, but the active pattern continues. Our first shot at rain/thunder looks to be Monday night into early Tuesday. This does not look to be a major severe threat, currently. After a couple of nice days….another round or two of wet and stormy weather are on the way later in the week…about Friday and Saturday. Heavy downpours look to be the biggest threat as the ground remains saturated and trees begin to leaf out.
