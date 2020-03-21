First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A brief break in the wet weather today as a surface high to the north sends dry air southward into the region. Clouds this morning should gradually clear up…..although how quickly we clear is, as usual, uncertain. After a relatively cold morning, it will end as a cool but less breezy afternoon with highs of about 46 to 52 or so. Tonight will start out mostly clear with quickly dropping temps…but clouds move in overnight which should stabilize lows in the 30s….mainly just above freezing. And another system will move across the region tomorrow with more rain. Rain should not be heavy, but it will be a chilly, overrunning system so quite a dreary Sunday.