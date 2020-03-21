First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Skies finally cleared out a bit this afternoon and evening, briefly, but will cloud up again overnight ahead of another round of cool, wet weather tomorrow. Scattered light rain or rain showers look likely on Sunday, with a better coverage of heavier showers Sunday night. There is little threat of severe, as this will be more of a chilly, overrunning type system. Lows tonight will range from near freezing in the north to the mid to upper 30s south. A bit of frost is not impossible….though increasing clouds later tonight should keep it from being too widespread. Highs on Sunday will remain quite a bit below normal thanks to clouds and light precip.