St. Francois Health officals ask Bonne Terre wedding guests to self-quarantine, monitor for symptoms of COVD-19

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Health Center is asking anyone who attended a March, 14 wedding at the Heritage Hall in Bonne Terre, Mo to self-quarantine.
Two out-of-state guests at the wedding tested positive for COVID-19 when they returned to their home state.
The positive guests were at the wedding during the time period that they were contagious.
Due to the size of the wedding, officials are unable to determine who may have been in close contact.
Officials are asking anyone who attended to self-quarantine and to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Any one who attended and has a fever greater than 100.4 or has a cough should contact their health provider.
The family has received threats from the community. The St. Francois County Health Center Director, Amber Elliot, warns that this behavior could discourage those who have symptoms from coming forward for testing.
