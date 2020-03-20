What you need to know March 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 20.
Today will be much calmer across the Heartland, but it will be cloudy, much colder and breezy.
Highs will be early tomorrow ranging from the upper 50s north to near 70 south. Temperatures will fall into the 40s late in the day.
It will also be breezy by afternoon with winds up to 30 mph.
The first weekend of spring will not feel very spring-like.
Temperatures will be chilly with lows dipping down close to freezing. Highs will be in the 40s in most areas on Saturday.
There will be a chance for a few showers on Sunday. Some of our northern counties could see flurries.
- More than two dozen homes were damaged in Sunfield, Ill. after strong storms pushed through the area.
- The Olympic flame has landed in Japan, but there are doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled in July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- SIU-C has postponed its Spring commencement ceremony. The university is exploring alternatives to celebrate graduation virtually or schedule something in the future.
- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is coming soon to Cape Girardeau.
- Senate records show that North Carolina Senator Richard Burr and his wife sold as much as $1.7 million in stocks before the market dropped in February amid fears about the coronavirus.
- Burger King is offering free kids meals starting next week.
