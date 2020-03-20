Turning much colder

Colder air will continue to push south through the evening and overnight hours. Feels like numbers tonight will dip hang in the 30s for much of the night. Air temperatures will be in the 30s when you wake up Saturday morning. A mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday, but temperatures will be cool. Highs will only top out in the 40s and lower 50s. More scattered showers will spread into the Heartland on Sunday. Not expecting storms, but the clouds and rain will continue to keep our temperatures cool. We start to warm back up Monday and continue to warm through the week. More showers and thunderstorms expected Tuesday and again Thursday night into Friday.