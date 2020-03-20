Strong winds down large tree in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thursday’s severe weather has pushed out of the Heartland, but there are still some traces left behind from the strong storms.
Strong winds seemed to have knocked down a large tree in Sikeston, Missouri.
The large tree looks to be uprooted at the corner of Courtney and Maple.
A Heartland News crew took a look through the rest of the city. It appears there is not much damage, but the wind is to blame for some downed tree limbs and some items, like garbage cans, blown over.
The same storms that pushed through southeast Missouri are to blame for damage in southern Illinois.
Multiple homes in Perry County, Illinois were damaged by a possible tornado.
If you would like to share your pictures of storm damage, just upload your pictures or videos to CNews.
