SoutheastHEALTH postpones elective surgeries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced that starting Monday, March 23, elective surgeries at Southeast Hospital will be postponed.
They will continue to accept urgent cases.
This precautionary measure is to help Southeast to preserve critical personal protective equipment (PPE).
Soetheast stated in a release, “Southeast’s current supply level is good. However, the situation evolves daily. If we experience a critical need, we will follow the protocol for reporting to the Southeast Region’s Non-Urban Healthcare Coalition.”
