Shop local movement started to help small businesses trying to stay afloat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The coronavirus isn't just taking a toll on people's health, but also their livelihoods.
The stock market has dropped, the federal reserve has cut rates, and many businesses have been forced to drastically change how they operate.
The owners of small businesses in the Heartland are trying to find ways to move forward in these times of uncertainty, including places like Red Banner Coffee Roasters in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The coffee shop is still open, and they're pouring lattes and roasting beans as normal.
However, Red Banner has moved to grab and go service only.
"We just ask that they just go wherever else they want to but just as long as they are not hanging out in here," co-owner Robbie Britt explained how they are taking extra precautions.
That means you won't find any stools to sit on inside.
"It looks a little weird but at the same time that's the best way we can still continue to provide a great product and great experience and, again, just do our part to make sure we are keeping people moving," Britt said.
Lawmakers across the country are working on efforts to remove some of the burdens off small businesses.
However, there is still some uncertainty about the future.
That’s why there’s a movement right now encouraging people to shop locally.
"As long as we have the ability to get out that people do what they can, again not to be manipulative, just know that those dollars count," Britt explained. "And if they are able to think long term, long view, think about what they want to see in this town in the future, know that it's very possible that without their support some of us might not be here."
Though, Britt was quick to acknowledge how much he appreciates the local support thus far.
“I don’t want to undervalue the support that we have today and it appreciative, it’s very much needed and we can’t thank the community enough for coming out and helping us out,” Britt said.
