Severe Weather Rips through Sunfield Illinois

SUNFIELD, IL. (KFVS) - Longtime resident Gary Harris says “its done a lot of damage.” The storm knocked out the power in the area until 4:30 am Friday morning. Residents were out all morning cleaning up the aftermath.
18 homes had tree damage, 12 had structural damage. Multiple camper homes were destroyed and moved across yards. Many people throughout the town did not know where to start.
Resident Trey Ford says “all the Ameren crew out here working and some other companies out here doing some things. We are not doing a whole lot at the moment. We’ve cleared out some tree limbs and things like that.”
Ford’s family garage was completely ripped off the side of the house. Along with their RV, it was flipped upside down and completely turned the other way. Many people were walking around helping neighbors cut trees and move debris out of the way.
No injuries were reported, and all power is back up and running according to Ameren. New Wave has installed cable and WIFI lines all afternoon and plans on having it back up and running by tonight.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.