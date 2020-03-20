Rain and Storms Move Out

Left over rain/storms in our Kentucky and Tennessee this morning. By sunrise, the rain should of all moved out. Clouds and peaks of sunshine will be out, but clouds quickly thicken by the afternoon. Overall, it looks to be a cloudy day. Temperatures will be the warmest in the early morning and will drop through the day as a cold front will move through. By the afternoon, temps will be in the 50s and 40s. Breezy winds up to 30mph can occur during the afternoon.