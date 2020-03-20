Perryville Police Department modifies response protocols

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Chief Direk Hunt, or the Perryville Police Department, decided to have officers follow the Federally suggested modified protocols for officers responding with Emergency Medical Calls.
Officers, dispatchers and other staff have been instructed to modify the response to low level calls.
Officers will still respond to active “in progress” calls.
Non-emergency and business calls for service will be taken over the phone at (573)547-4546.
Non-injury private property accidents will not warrant an officer’s response at this time.
Callers will be directed to exchange insurance information with the other vehicle owner.
Chief Hunt stated, “Along with other Law Enforcement Departments across the country who are all modifying their response; we are struggling to find the balance of still being a proactive presence during this pandemic and keeping our staff safe. Our officers will continue to patrol our community, but we will have to modify our response to certain calls for service.”
The Perryville Police Department has cancelled all civic meetings, public programs, and department tours until further notice.
