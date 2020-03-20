Paducah to temporarily close all city offices to public

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - All Paducah city offices will be closed to the public through May 3 until further notice.
This includes City Hall, the front desk at the Paducah Police Department, access to the Fire Stations, the Parks & Recreation Department office and the Compost Facility.
City services will continue.
Residents are asked to contact city offices by phone, email or online. The general information phone number for City government is 270-444-8800 during regular business hours. Messages can be left after hours.
Effective Monday, March 23, the Public Works Department will implement garbage collection procedures. Workers will not be touching trash bags or items left beside the rollout bins. All garbage must be contained in the rollouts. For businesses, all garbage must be placed in dumpsters. Brush and bulk items such as couches and chairs still will be collected.
City leaders said the closures and changes is it help slow the spread of COVID-19, regarding social distancing and recommendations at the federal and state level.
Information about the changes to city services can be found here.
