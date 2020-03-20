Paducah Planning Department has developed a COVID-19 economic impact survey

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Planning Department has created an online economic impact survey for businesses.
The survey is 11-questions and takes two to three minutes to take.
Businesses in and outside the Paducah city limits are welcome to participate.
Mayor Brandi Harless says, “We have incredible and unique businesses here in Paducah and the surrounding region. We want to make sure we understand what our businesses are experiencing during this difficult time so that we can put together a partnership and find ways to respond to their needs.”
Planning Director Tammara Tracy says, “This is a data gathering survey so that we can truly know how this virus pandemic is affecting our local businesses. We intend to use the aggregated information to influence and guide state and federal resources and any other relief opportunities. The survey is anonymous, but it does have an option to provide contact information so that we will be able to make connections.”
Questions on the survey include business location, type, number of employees, and how COVID-19 is affecting business operations in addition to questions regarding assistance options and needs.
