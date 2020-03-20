One person tests positive in Dunklin Co. Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Health Department was notified of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the County.
The case is travel-related.
The patient is a female in her 70s.
She is quarantined at home.
Health Department staff and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) are working to determine any close contacts of the patient.
Health officials will provide guidance to any persons exposed and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Dunklin County officials stress that residents should not panic and not go to hospital emergency rooms.
Those with symptoms such as a fever and cough or difficulty breathing, should call their health care provider before going to a hospital.
"The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper handwashing," said Kim Hughes, executive director of the Dunklin County Health Department. "Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread. It's important to note that community transmission is not a factor at this point in Dunklin County."
