One killed in roll-over crash on I-64

WASHINGTON COUTNY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a semi tractor-trailer in Washington County.
The crash happened westbound on Interstate 64 near mile post 58 at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
According to ISP, an unidentified female driving a Chevrolet Malibu hit the left rear corner of a semi tractor-trail.
The car went into the center median and rolled multiple times.
The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was killed.
ISP is working to notify family members before releasing her identity.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
During the preliminary investigation, troopers learned from witnesses that the driver of the car was traveling at a high rate of speed right before the crash.
Prior to the crash, the driver of the semi, 50-year-old Jeffery Smith of Gary, Indiana, was passing a slower vehicle when he was hit from behind.
Tow crews and first responders cleared the crash scene around 12:30 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
