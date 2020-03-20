No one allowed on Rend Lake College campus

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - No one is being allowed on the Rend Lake College campus as of Noon, Friday, March 20.
In a statement from the college, the campus is closed to all individuals except security and necessary physical plant employees. These positions will be stationed at a bare minimum.
Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson said the action to close the campus “comes with the safety of all employees, students, and our community being the highest priority.”
No one will be allowed on campus without permission form an Associated Vice President or higher.
All employees are being moved off campus to work remotely online and all instruction will be delivered remotely for the rest of the semester.
Rend Lake College recently announced courses would move to online instruction starting on Monday, March 23.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.