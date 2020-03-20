163 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 1 death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including the death of a Cook County woman in her 70s.
Three more counties are now reporting cases. They include Adams, Christian, and McLean counties.
As of March 20, IDPH is reporting a total of 585 cases in 25 counties in Illinois.
Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.
The State of Illinois is working to increase testing capacity by working with Illinois hospitals to implement testing within their facilities.
They are also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Wal-Mart, and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state.
These facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.
