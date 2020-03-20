Missouri Spire customers to see changes in rates

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Spire Missouri, Inc. natural gas customers will see rates increase starting April 1, 2020.
The increase reflects a change in the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations.
The rate increases in this filing reflect a warmer than normal period for Spire’s rate districts.
Under the WNAR, Spire Missouri will make adjustments based on the weather twice a year. U
A Spire West residential customer using 100 Ccf of natural gas in a given billing month will see a line item increase of $0.62 in their bill.
Spire East provides natural gas service to St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.
Spire West provides natural gas service to Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.