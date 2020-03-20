2 men, 1 woman wanted for assault, home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a home invasion early Friday morning, March 20.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Sycamore St. at 6:39 a.m. to a report of a home invasion.
The victim told officers that three people forced themselves into their home and demanded money.
The suspects took some property from the house and then ran away.
Police said the victim was battered by the suspects during the incident. The victim received minor injuries, but did not require medical treatment.
The suspects are described as two white males and a white female who all wore clothing items to cover-up their faces.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
