Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center say they have faced years of discrimination from supervisors and retaliation if they report the problems. Their complaints include being subjected to jokes about lynchings and being compared to monkeys, being secretly monitored by white co-workers, lack of promotions and being fired without cause. The workers say complaints they filed have been ignored. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas is asking the hospital for documentation about the complaints and what steps were taken to address the concerns. A hospital spokesman says the medical center doesn't tolerate discrimination.