Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Selma Online offers free civil rights lessons amid virus
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new online project seeks to bring the lessons of the U.S. civil rights movement to students. The Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University unveiled Selma Online this month. It's a free, online teaching platform that aims to transform how the civil rights movement is taught in middle and high schools. It uses footage from the 2014 movie “Selma” about the beating of peaceful demonstrators in Alabama and attempts to show students how events in 1965 shaped voting rights. Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. says the project will engage students who are at home because of the coronavirus.
Kentucky records second coronavirus death, cases near 50
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has recorded its second death from the new coronavirus as the total confirmed cases in the state approaches 50. Gov. Andy Beshear says the 64-year-old man from Jefferson County died on March 13, but the testing took time to come back. Beshear said “a lot of factors” contributed to the man's death. As of Thursday afternoon there had been 47 recorded cases of the virus in the state. The newest cases included a 6-year-old child. The governor has closed schools, shuttered business and all public gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease throughout the state.
Kentucky Senate passes its version of new state budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed its version of a new state budget. The plan approved Thursday reflects an expected downturn in tax collections as the new coronavirus inflicts damage on the economy. The Senate action was another phase in the budget-writing process. The next step will occur when House and Senate conferees resolve differences in their budget plans. Reflecting the new economic uncertainties, the Senate version includes “bumpers” that would stop certain spending increases if state revenues fall short of projections.
Kentucky lawmakers adjust schedule amid coronavirus outbreak
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's legislature will take a weeklong break because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne made the announcement Thursday. The main priority is to pass a new state budget. The adjusted schedule would have lawmakers adjourn until returning to the Capitol for a one-day session on March 26. They would meet again April 1 with the goal of passing the budget. Lawmakers would return later in that month to take up any vetoes by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky board picks search firm for new ed commissioner
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education has picked a search firm to help find the state's next education commissioner. The board chose Florida-based Greenwood/Asher & Associates Inc., which led searches for former commissioners Terry Holliday and Stephen Pruitt. The board met virtually Wednesday to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendations during the coronavirus outbreak. It also accepted a list of characteristics it would like in the next education commissioner. Former commissioner Wayne Lewis, a staunch supporter of charter schools, resigned in December, after Gov. Beshear disbanded the old state school board and recreated it on his first day in office.
Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.