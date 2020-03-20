Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VOTING-RIGHTS-SELMA-ONLINE
Selma Online offers free civil rights lessons amid virus
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new online project seeks to bring the lessons of the U.S. civil rights movement to students. The Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University unveiled Selma Online this month. It's a free, online teaching platform that aims to transform how the civil rights movement is taught in middle and high schools. It uses footage from the 2014 movie “Selma” about the beating of peaceful demonstrators in Alabama and attempts to show students how events in 1965 shaped voting rights. Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. says the project will engage students who are at home because of the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
GOP Kansas lawmakers curb Democrat Kelly's emergency powers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have extended a state of emergency prompted by the coronavirus crisis after making sure it gave the GOP-controlled Legislature oversight over the actions of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The Senate voted 39-0 and the House voted 115-0 Thursday to approve a resolution to extend the state of emergency until May 1 and to allow legislative leaders to extend it further every 30 days. Kelly declared a state of emergency last week, and without the resolution, it would have expired March 27. The Kansas health department says at least 34 people have tested positive for the virus in Kansas.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers pass transportation plan seen as stimulus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have approved a new, 10-year transportation program. Many lawmakers see the transportation bill approved Thursday as a much-needed, $10 billion stimulus to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican-controlled Legislature made promising funding for highway, road and bridge improvements a priority as it tackled measures for addressing the new coronavirus and pushed to finish a $19.9 billion annual budget to keep state government operating after June. Lawmakers planned to finish what they considered their most pressing work before taking an early and unusually long spring break. The transportation plan had broad bipartisan support in both chambers.
AGENCY REORGANIZATIONS
GOP kills Kansas governor's plans on services, energy office
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have killed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plans to merge two social services agencies and create an independent energy policy office. The GOP-controlled House on Wednesday passed two resolutions rejecting executive orders Kelly issued in January. Under the state constitution, the votes prevent the orders from taking effect. Democrats saw the votes as partisan, but Republicans said Kelly didn't provide enough details about her plans. One order would have combined the Department for Children and Families with the Department for Aging and Disability Services. The other would have moved the state's energy policy office out from under its utility regulatory commission.
ABUSE-SENTENCE
Kansas man sentenced to life for abusing children
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing and physically abusing children. Eric McFadden was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. A jury found McFadden guilty of multiple charges in February. Federal prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy walked to a police station in April 2018 to report that his mother's boyfriend was abusing his siblings. The boy was the oldest of nine siblings. All were taken into protective custody. Police determined that McFadden sexually abused two girls in the family and beat all of the children with belts and extension cords.
BANKERS SURVEY
Survey suggests virus outbreak to slow the economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests they expect the economy to slow down over the next few months as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak. The overall index for the region fell to 35.5 in March from February's healthy 51.6 reading. Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said 61 percent of the bankers surveyed expect the measures being taken to fight the coronavirus to lead to a recession. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KANSAS-PUSHBACK
GOP right pushes back on Kansas governor for closing schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As most of the U.S. raced to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Republican lawmakers in Kansas have moved to limit the Democratic governor’s emergency powers that include the ability to establish quarantine zones if the need arises. Conservatives are angry with Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close all of the state's K-12 school buildings for the rest of the spring semester and view it as an overreaction that is stoking panic. And, despite Kelly's past support for gun-rights measures as a legislator, a few of them argue that her bold action on the coronavirus means she might go after firearms.
AP-US-KANSAS-CITY-VA-DISCRIMINATION-COMPLAINTS
Widespread discrimination alleged at Kansas City VA hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center say they have faced years of discrimination from supervisors and retaliation if they report the problems. Their complaints include being subjected to jokes about lynchings and being compared to monkeys, being secretly monitored by white co-workers, lack of promotions and being fired without cause. The workers say complaints they filed have been ignored. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas is asking the hospital for documentation about the complaints and what steps were taken to address the concerns. A hospital spokesman says the medical center doesn't tolerate discrimination.