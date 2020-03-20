John J. Pershing VA Medical Center announces COVID-19 preparation measures

“All entrances to the medical center will be closed to traffic except the front (main) entrance, which will be used for Veteran access, and the rear entrance, which will be used by employees,” Johnson said. “Veterans will need to enter the building through the current urgent care entrance (north side of the medical center) as all other doors to the main facility will be closed to non-staff traffic. Screening posts will also be established for the community clinics in Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, and West Plains, Missouri, as well as Paragould and Pocahontas, Arkansas. The Salem, Missouri clinic will be temporarily closed due to staffing shortages and other concerns.”