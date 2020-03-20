How the Pandemic is Affecting Truck Drivers

Sabine Steinhauer, a local Truck Driver says, “For the love of God people stay home, don’t make it worse.” In her words, “I’ve been driving a long time, almost 20 years and this is not an easy job. Especially lately, the last week or so. Places have closed their restrooms, rest areas have closed, service plaza’s have closed. The lack of food. I’ve heard some people talking that some paces have closed their showers. Which is a huge thing I don’t have a bathroom in my truck. So, the limit to access of things you take for granted in everyday life.”