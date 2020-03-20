Heartland educator creates at-home learning planner for families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have kids home from school right now because of COVID-19, you might be wondering what to do to keep them busy and on track.
“How did you sleep last night? Did you have any dreams? What are you looking forward to today,” said Kelley Branch, STREAM Specialist at Jefferson Elementary School.
Branch starts each day of her at-home learning planner for families and students with those questions.
“It’s what we do at school every day. We come together first thing and we talk,” she said.
While Branch and her students aren’t in the classroom at Jefferson Elementary School right now after the district took precautionary measures, she said it’s still important to create a routine and find some normalcy.
“Kids are definitely confused. I think we all are. Kids feed off of our energy very deeply. And so one thing that I included in it was just for kids to get up and get dressed,” she said.
The plan also includes learning resources and encourages children to be creative and use what they know to serve the community.
Branch also recommends to let your kids lead you through this time, allowing them to be both silly and sad.
“Letting them feel these emotions, that is important, because they are our future, and this experience is transforming them for the rest of their lives and then as the leaders that they are, basically transforming our lives too," said Branch.
According to Branch, it’s worrisome children aren’t in the classroom but there this experience teaches them as well.
“Their kids are just leaning to cope and learning to adapt. To me that is the biggest thing that they’re learning, and that well trumps the academics that we face," she said.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, she said you’re not alone.
“Just remember, your kids are safe. And if your kids are loved, you are doing every single thing that your kids need from you right now. And so make that your priority and make everything else second," she said.
Anyone can access Branch’s plan online. She’s updating it as the days go on.
