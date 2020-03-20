Gov. Pritzker to give daily briefing on COVID-19; 4 deaths, at least 422 positive cases in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill.. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily briefing on COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, March 20.
The briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
On Thursday, Gov. Pritzker announced a series of new measures to relieve the pressure on small businesses and expansion of health care services.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported there were three more deaths linked to coronavirus in the state. The individuals were a Will County man in his 50s, a Cook County woman in her 80s and an out-of-state woman in her 70s who was in Sangamon County. This makes a total of four deaths in Illinois.
As of Thursday, there were 134 news cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. IDPH reports there are a total of 422 cases in 22 counties, which are listed here.
