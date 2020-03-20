Gov. Parson to give update on COVID-19 in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in Missouri on Friday, March 20 at 4 p.m.
Earlier Friday, Gov. Parson released new numbers showing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked from 28 to 47.
One of the new cases listed is in Scott County.
Currently, Missouri has one COVID-19 related death.
On Thursday, the governor announced that all public and charter schools in Missouri are temporarily closed.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Social Services took action to help child care providers and families during the outbreak.
